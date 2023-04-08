Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 7th (ACRX, AQMS, BKU, BMEA, CNP, DIS, ENLC, GIFI, LEVI, MZDAY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 7th:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $16.00.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $2.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $85.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $13.80.

