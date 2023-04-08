Reviewing Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 4.81% 5.27% 1.67% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenlight Capital Re and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

44.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $471.84 million 0.69 $25.34 million $0.55 17.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.21 N/A N/A N/A

Greenlight Capital Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

