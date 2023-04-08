Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 7,570 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $100.56 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.44%.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $116,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

