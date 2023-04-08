Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Huron Consulting Group worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.