Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after acquiring an additional 221,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 768,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 276,664 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,433,165 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

