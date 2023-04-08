Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Green Brick Partners

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.