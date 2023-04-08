Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $12.99 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $410.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

