Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $167.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $186.37.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading

