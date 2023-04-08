Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 791 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 576.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 95,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

