Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.50% of Luna Innovations worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUNA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 340,907 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 167.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

About Luna Innovations

LUNA stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $216.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.