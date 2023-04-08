Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Lifted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.