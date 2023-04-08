RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

