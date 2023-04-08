RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $19.35.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
