Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus stock rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.20.

RCI.B stock opened at C$64.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

