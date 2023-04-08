Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249,270 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,605,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,279,000 after buying an additional 5,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,440,000 after buying an additional 3,917,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,957,000.

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 29,216,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,966,137. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

