Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Bank of America

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.