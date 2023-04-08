Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $253.50 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $12.17 or 0.00043517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00074314 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00150378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.35012733 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

