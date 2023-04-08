Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPNS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 103.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sapiens International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More

