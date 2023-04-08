Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.11.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

