Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Savara Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SVRA opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a current ratio of 21.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
