Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a current ratio of 21.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 330,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

