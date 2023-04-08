Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.89. 386,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,085. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

