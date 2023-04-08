Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $21,597,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

