Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $128,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,313,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,179. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.