Scotiabank Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$35.75

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

