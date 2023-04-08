Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Seaboard Stock Up 0.6 %
SEB opened at $3,830.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,869.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,829.76. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Seaboard Company Profile
