Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.6 %

SEB opened at $3,830.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,869.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,829.76. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

