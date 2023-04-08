Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

