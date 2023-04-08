Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 989 ($12.28) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.93) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.30) on Tuesday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 608 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 729 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 711.70. The firm has a market cap of £124.92 million, a P/E ratio of 395.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 29.10 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,372.78%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

