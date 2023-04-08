Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Raised to $107.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

