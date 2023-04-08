Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Semler Scientific worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 893.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMLR opened at $23.07 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

Semler Scientific Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

