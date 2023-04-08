Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $266,203.26 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $266,203.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $39.31 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

