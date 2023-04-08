SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $470.77 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $470.77 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,935.50 or 1.00104671 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.39558923 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $38,983,806.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

