SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Cap of $473.20 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $473.20 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00031024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018719 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,945.26 or 1.00015497 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40540347 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $32,302,062.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.