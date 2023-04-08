SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Trading 12.9% Higher

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

