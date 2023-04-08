Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.77. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 39,351 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.