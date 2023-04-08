Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.77. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 39,351 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
