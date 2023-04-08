Sourceless (STR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.29

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $345.74 million and $33.29 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00030832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,034.43 or 1.00026608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01646324 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

