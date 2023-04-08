SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Trimmed by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $186.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

