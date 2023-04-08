SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,786 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

