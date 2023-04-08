SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.