SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 219,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,151. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.