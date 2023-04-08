Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $132.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

