State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,433 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

FCX opened at $40.29 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

