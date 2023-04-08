State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.