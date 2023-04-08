State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,583.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,507.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,150.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,677.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

