State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after acquiring an additional 353,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

