State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

