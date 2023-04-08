State of Michigan Retirement System Has $17.08 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $285.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.58.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

