State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

