Status Price Reaches $0.0286 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Status has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $113.37 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,054.24 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02855681 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,022,018.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.