Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Decreased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.43 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.