Stefan Allanson Purchases 46 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £201.94 ($250.79).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 431.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.03 million, a P/E ratio of 919.15 and a beta of 1.03. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 643.18 ($7.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,617.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLE shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.95) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.84) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

