Stephens Begins Coverage on United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 80.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 227,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.